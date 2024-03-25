In the midst of celebrating their victory over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday, the Parramatta Eels have been dealt a significant blow, which will have major implications for the next two months.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that Mitchell Moses will require surgery after suffering "a fracture to his left foot".

"The halfback will be out for up to 8 weeks," a Parramatta Eels spokesperson said.

While the club said he would be on the sidelines for up to two months, The Daily Telegraph reported that his recovery time could be as much as 12 weeks (three months).

It is understood that Moses sustained the injury during the last 15 minutes of the game against the Sea Eagles and underwent immediate surgery on Monday evening after the club announcement.

Potentially missing half of the season, the club will look to Dylan Brown to have a larger role in attack in his absence. Moses' replacement could either be utility Daejarn Asi or young rising halfback Ethan Sanders - the former is more likely to be selected/

Asi played ten games for the Eels last season, playing back-up to Brown and Moses in the halves. His form even managed to see him represent Samoa in the Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand.

Brendan Hands and Blaize Talagi are two other options that Brad Arthur could go with, but they are unlikely.

The loss of Moses comes as the team welcomes back Bailey Simonsson (concussion) and Maika Sivo (suspension) for their Easter Monday clash against the Wests Tigers.