The Parramatta Eels have announced that chairman Sean McElduff will step down from his role in February 2025.

McElduff has been involved with the club since 2017 and was appointed chairman in 2018.

Over the past eight years, he has played a key role in the club's transformation, guiding it through financial recovery and setting it up for long-term success.

During his tenure, McElduff helped the Eels:

Return to financial stability, allowing greater investment in football programs.

Reach the 2022 NRL and NRLW Grand Finals.

Launch an NRLW team, strengthening the club's commitment to women's rugby league.

Establish a strong foundation for the future, including the upcoming completion of the club's Centre of Excellence, set to open in April 2025.

The Eels have confirmed that Matthew Beach, who joined the board in February 2023, will take over as chairman following McElduff's departure.