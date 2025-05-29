Set to hit the open market on November 1, Wests Tigers hooker Tallyn Da Silva has attracted the interest of at least five different teams in the NRL, including the Parramatta Eels.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva is set to become one of the most sought-after players in the coming months, as it is becoming increasingly likely that his future will not be at the Wests Tigers.

Although he would love to stay at the club, the Tigers are currently negotiating a contract extension with skipper Apisai Koroisau, meaning he will hold the starting hooker role for the foreseeable future, and Da Silva will be limited to coming off the interchange bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to this, his manager Mario Tartak has confirmed to Wide World of Sports that at least five clubs have expressed an interest in his services and will speak with him if Koroisau re-signs and the young gun looks for more game time.

The Wide World of Sports has stated that one of the interested teams is the Parramatta Eels who recently missed out on securing the services of Da Silva's good friend and former schoolmate, Lachlan Galvin.

"Tallyn loves the Tigers - this isn't a Lachlan Galvin-type situation," Tartak told the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can't talk to clubs at this stage but five have told me that if Tallyn goes to the marketplace, they are keen.

"It's up to the Tigers to decide what they want to do but if Api stays, chances are Tallyn will have to go."

It's understood the Tigers are yet to make a formal offer for Da Silva to remain at the club beyond the end of 2026 in a development that will certainly make fans of the joint-venture nervous.

Even without the deal on the table, it's understood Da Silva is a key retention priority for Benji Marshall and his recruitment staff, and that's not a surprise either.

Da Silva is joined on the off-contract list at the end of 2026 by the likes of Blayke Brailey, Damien Cook (who could retire), Lachlan Croker, Harry Grant, Jacob Liddle, Reed Mahoney and Sam Verrills in what could be one of the biggest shake-ups of the number nine market in recent times.

Despite those names coming off-contract, there simply aren't enough quality dummy halves to go around in the NRL, hence the lack of surprise at clubs already circling Da Silva.