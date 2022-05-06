MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Ray Stone of the Eels looks dejected after the NRL Semifinal match between Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels at BB Print Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

While a looming date against the reigning premiers will always have players, coaches and supporters on red alert, Parramatta is reportedly fighting a secondary foe ahead of Friday night's fixture against Penrith with a litany of Eels' starters struck down with the flu.

And with the River Suburb side entering their Round 9 clash off the back of a dismal 35-4 loss against the Cowboys last weekend, the blows appear to be raining down on the drought-stricken side.

As first reported by News Corp journalist Dave Riccio on Friday morning, as many as "five or six" options on Brad Arthur's roster have been hit with a fever.
“You’ll find that this is sweeping through a lot of clubs at this point in time and it’s the flu,” Riccio told SEN1170 listeners.

“We heard that the flu season has officially hit, and it’s hit a number of clubs.

“The Eels had five or six players unavailable to train at the beginning of this week. That’s not an ideal preparation for such a significant match tonight.”

The vaunted scribe went on to state that it was flu season for a number of other clubs, revealing that white-hot Shark Siosifa Talakai was well below his best ahead of his one-on-one Blues jersey battle with Bronco Kotoni Staggs in Round 8.

“Believe it or not, it was billed as the Siosifa Talakai v Kotoni Staggs duel, Talakai was almost bed-ridden going into that game, it hasn’t made many headlines but I can tell you it’s the case," Riccio added.

Though almost certain to be facing a weakened Eels outfit at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith has not been spared by the contagious disease either, with Scott Sorensen ruled out with a "non-COVID related illness".

The nephew of Kiwi greats Kurt and Dane Sorensen has been replaced by Matt Eisenhuth in Ivan Cleary's squad.

Kick-off in the battle of the west is scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST).

 