Josh Papalii is set to miss a significant period of the NRL season after scans confirmed a partial tear of his calf, an injury sustained during the Canberra Raiders' win over the Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium on Friday night.

The veteran prop underwent scans in the days following the match, with the club officially confirming the unwelcome news that he will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, a timeline that could see him miss up to a quarter of the remaining regular season.

Papalii's absence is a notable blow for Canberra, with the experienced forward a key pillar of their forward pack.

The Raiders will now look to their depth up front as they manage the loss of one of their most influential players through the coming rounds.

The club will name their side on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm, as the Raiders will face the Wests Tigers on Thursday night to kick off Round 8.