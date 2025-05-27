Penrith have pulled off a major junior recruitment win by signing 17-year-old Buster Hindmarsh, son of Parramatta great Nathan Hindmarsh, on a two-year contract.

The highly regarded back rower had attracted attention from several NRL clubs but will now enter the Panthers' famed development system as he begins his senior career.

Buster, who played SG Ball for the North Sydney Bears this season, was weighing up offers from multiple pathways, including a potential return to the Bears and a serious pitch from the Bulldogs.

Both clubs were considered strong contenders until the Panthers presented their case.

Nathan Hindmarsh spoke highly of the professionalism shown by all parties and admitted it hadn't been an easy call, but said Penrith's track record with junior talent ultimately tipped the scales.

"Penrith gave us an invitation to go and check out their facilities, and they were really impressive," he said, speaking with Fox.

"The Bulldogs did the same thing. The Dogs were very close, too. They've got a great set-up."

The family had also been considering keeping Buster at Norths, where he impressed in the under-19s system.

"He was keen on the Bears too, where he played SG Ball this year, but we decided the Panthers were the best option at this stage of his career," Hindmarsh added.

"They've got such a great record bringing kids through and looking after them so professionally."

Penrith's junior nursery has long been regarded as one of the NRL's best, with players like Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Dylan Edwards progressing through the ranks to first grade.