The Panthers have moved early to secure one of their most electrifying young talents, with Ace Sports Agency AU confirming the promising fullback Amos Viiga has signed a long-term extension keeping him at the foot of the mountains through to the end of 2029.

A proud product of the Colyton Colts, the 16-year-old has wasted no time making his mark at representative level, establishing himself as Penrith's first-choice No.1 in the Harold Matthews Cup side after working his way steadily through the club's renowned pathways system.

The 2026 season has been a coming-out party of sorts for Viiga, helping the side make its way into the finals.

Sitting among the competition's try scorers, the productivity is no accident.

At the local level in 2025, Viiga ran riot in the Penrith District Under-16s competition, finishing as its leading try scorer before scoring a double in the Grand Final.

The Harold Matthews side will be taking on the Sydney Roosters on Saturday in the second week of the finals, where the Panthers hope to advance to the Preliminary Final and be one step closer to the title.