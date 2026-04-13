The Parramatta Eels are frantically combing the NRL market for reinforcements as they scramble to resuscitate a season that's flatlining before their eyes.

The Daily Telegraph reported that on Monday, the Eels management and their recruitment team spent their day scouting through NRL rival club's rosters, weighing up the prospect of snapping up available players or bringing someone in on a loan arrangement.

Player agents have been quick to smell blood, reaching out to Parramatta to peddle the services of clients who've been waiting for an opportunity to play this season or seeking a bigger opportunity.

A sweep of the market suggests the Eels are targeting players like Braden Uele from the Sharks, Manly's Blake Wilson, Canterbury centre Bronson Xerri, Knights outside back James Schiller, and Canberra's Matthew Timoko and Chevy Stewart.

The Eels have signed Dragons back-rower Jaydn Su'A from next season, and they haven't abandoned their hope of accelerating that arrangement.

Coach Jason Ryles, to his credit, refused to hide behind the club's mounting injury list, eight players down from their top 30, but did acknowledge the recruitment door was open.

“We do have the ability to do that, but that's something we'll have to look at with our recruitment team in the week and the week's coming,'' Ryles said after their loss to the Titans.

In some positive news for the club, Sean Russell is expected to push his case to play the Bulldogs on Sunday, as long as he is medically cleared after copping a heavy concussion a fortnight ago.