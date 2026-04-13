Melbourne's slump to a 2-4 record to start the 2026 season has the Loose Carry NRL Podcast team debating the future of legendary coach Craig Bellamy at the Storm.

"He's looking a little bit lost. He's not seen this kind of thing before. This will actually be quite a new thing for Craig Bellamy to deal with," Lee Addison said on this week's episode.

Recent game trends have Lee concerned for the overall product of the competition, while the likely timeline for the Dragons' next win remains a mystery.

EPISODE RUNDOWN:

00:00 Intro

02:01 What's going on with the Storm?

09:19 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

17:54 Scorelines and Blowouts

22:59 Dragons' next win?

24:41 Parramatta's struggles

25:55 Quick Positives: Bulldogs victorious

27:47 Coach's Corner: Fast Rucks

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.