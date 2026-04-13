Melbourne's slump to a 2-4 record to start the 2026 season has the Loose Carry NRL Podcast team debating the future of legendary coach Craig Bellamy at the Storm.
"He's looking a little bit lost. He's not seen this kind of thing before. This will actually be quite a new thing for Craig Bellamy to deal with," Lee Addison said on this week's episode.
Recent game trends have Lee concerned for the overall product of the competition, while the likely timeline for the Dragons' next win remains a mystery.
EPISODE RUNDOWN:
00:00 Intro
02:01 What's going on with the Storm?
09:19 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin
17:54 Scorelines and Blowouts
22:59 Dragons' next win?
24:41 Parramatta's struggles
25:55 Quick Positives: Bulldogs victorious
27:47 Coach's Corner: Fast Rucks
Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.
Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.