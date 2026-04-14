Brisbane Broncos have confirmed young prospect Aublix Tawha will be sidelined after suffering a broken eye socket when playing for the club's feeder side, the Souths Logan Magpies.

He has undergone surgery after sustaining the injury last Saturday, and is set to miss four weeks of action as he recovers.

Tawha moved to the Broncos after spending time at cross-town rivals, the Dolphins, where he made his NRL debut midway through 2025 after carving up for Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup.

The damaging forward appeared in the Broncos' World Club Challenge side, before three NRL games this year, and is expected to be a big part of the club's future plans as they focus towards a life without Payne Haas.

Although the enforcer will have to bide his time as he rehabs his eye socket back to full health, and is expected to be back playing during the midway mark of May.