Penrith Panthers playmaker Jack Cole could be ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury in the NSW Cup over the weekend.

Injured in the opening minutes of the club's reserve-grade match against the Canberra Raiders, Cole's incident continues the club's injury woes as they head into the final two matches of the regular season.

According to NRL Physio, the incident could see him spend several weeks on the sidelines, depending on its severity and whether it is a potential Syndesmosis or MCL injury.

The Panthers are yet to provide an update on his condition.

Cole has featured in nine first-grade matches this season, either coming off the interchange bench or playing in the starting five-eighth role.

During these matches, he made 581 total running metres, scored two tries and provided six try assists and three line-break assists.

Penrith’s halves depth is going to be put to the test. Already without Nathan Cleary and following Brad Schneider’s indifferent performance yesterday. Jack Cole was injured in this incident in the opening 5 mins in NSW Cup. Cole failed to return from this hip-drop style tackle. pic.twitter.com/LSlHju3gfr — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) August 25, 2024

The injury to Cole comes as Nathan Cleary remains sidelined with an injured shoulder.

While Brad Schneider and Jarome Luai currently hold the halves positions, an injury or suspension to either of them would create a major reshuffle, with the next-best option being out.

Utility back Daine Laurie, Trent Toelau or veteran and NSW Cup captain Tyrone Peachey would be the next best options.