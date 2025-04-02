The Penrith Panthers have confirmed milk brand Oak will discontinue their jersey sponsorship of the club in 2026.

Oak have been prominent on Penrith's playing strip since 2012, and are on the back of the shirt this season.

However, with the brand going in a new direction as a business, they have made the call to pull their sponsorship of the four-time NRL premiers from the table.

The brand will not be lost to rugby league, though, with the Panthers confirming they will continue to remain involved in community initiatives through the Panthers Foundation.

"OAK has been an integral part of the Panthers family for the past 13 years, and we're extremely grateful for their unwavering support throughout this incredible journey. From premiership victories to community initiatives, OAK has shared in our success both on and off the field, playing a key role in fuelling our team and strengthening our club," Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said in a club statement confirming the news.

"Panthers are excited that OAK will continue to support the Panthers Foundation and remain heavily involved in our community. Their extended commitment will have a lasting impact, helping to drive important programs that benefit our region."

The Panthers have further confirmed that Oak will support Panthers community initiatives through the club's healthy active lifestyle promotion, which impacts over 1500 young people in the area per year, and also an extension of financial support for the Panthers foundation over the next five years.