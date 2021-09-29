Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards will need to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday's Grand Final matchup with the Rabbitohs after battling a foot injury this week.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Edwards is looking to overcome a ligament issue in his right foot, having required a moon boot and crutches at training on Tuesday.

The Panthers have already been forced to rule out forward Tevita Pangai Junior for the premiership decider, while the likes of Brain To'o, Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris are also believed to be under injury clouds despite being named in Ivan Cleary's starting side.

Edwards has currently gotten the nod for the No.1 jumper, however, Cleary does have backs Charlie Staines and Brent Naden waiting in the wings should a crucial call be made.

The Penrith fullback has played 20 games in 2021, scoring five tries and recording four assists this season.

Should Edwards be ruled out of Sunday's Grand Final, in-form centre-turned-winger Stephen Crichton could shift to fullback, opening a place on the edge for either Staines or Naden.

The foot injury has been prominent for Edwards throughout the latter half of this season, but the 25-year-old is tipped to face South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.

A growing outbreak in South-East Queensland could move the Grand Final venue to Townsville however, with Queensland Country Bank Stadium seen as the standby ground should the NRL be forced to relocate Sunday's game.