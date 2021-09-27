The 2021 NRL Grand Final could be forced to move north following the latest COVID-19 scare in South-East Queensland.

An outbreak of cases in Brisbane could see Sunday's match between South Sydney and Penrith moved from Suncorp Stadium to Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

ARLC boss Peter V'landys has flagged Townsville as the venue on standby as part of the NRL's contingency plans in the case of having to move the Grand Final from Brisbane.

🏆🏟️ ARLC chair Peter V'landys has confirmed to 2GB there is contigency for the #NRLGF to shift to Townsville should there be any outbreak in Brisbane and surrounds before the game on Sunday.#NRL — LeagueUnlimited.com (@LeagueUnlimited) September 27, 2021

V'landys and the Queensland Government have undertaken emergency discussions following the outbreak of two positive COVID cases, with a potential lockdown to force the Grand Final elsewhere.

“We are talking to the government,” V’landys said told The Courier Mail.

“At this stage it is not a concern but we will know more as the day unfolds.

“The grand final won’t stay at Suncorp if there is a lockdown, but at this stage there isn’t one, so we have to hope and pray there isn’t a lockdown.”

Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler suggests the NRL and Queensland Governemnt will utilise the next 48 hours before making a decision on the location of the Grand Final.