Penrith Panthers outside back Thomas Jenkins has sensationally revealed he agreed with the decision made by coach Ivan Cleary to not play during the 2025 finals series.

Jenkins, who started the year on a Ron Massey Cup contract at St Mary's after leaving the Newcastle Knights, quickly worked his way through Penrith's system to come into the NRL side as a surprise inclusion during the first half of the season.

His inclusion meant there was a rotating door in Penrith's outside backs, with Paul Alamoti and Izack Tago both missing games, while others spent time out injured at times.

Jenkins himself was eventually axed from the side though come the finals series, sitting out the elimination final against the New Zealand Warriors, the semi-final against the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the losing preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos, with Ivan Cleary instead electing to run Paul Alamoti, Brian To'o, Izack Tago and Casey McLean alongside fullback Dylan Edwards.

Speaking to NRL.com though, the versatile outside back who can play either centre or wing, admitted he agreed with the decision.

“Ivan was always open with communication,” Jenkins said in his comments.

“He makes the toughest calls in the game when it comes to our team, so I just back him 100%.

“He's always open, he's always honest, and that's what I need as a player and he's always given me that.

“I have full faith in him and he gives me full confidence that I can go out there and do a job if I'm picked.

“I have so much faith, so much trust in Ive, we had a pretty long conversation after it (the call to drop him for the finals) and we both agreed that it was the right call.

“I wasn't playing up to standard, Pauly was in such good form, he was playing so well, he 100% deserved to be there, and I totally backed his call."

Jenkins' stunning revelation comes with Penrith again having plenty of outside backs depth to start 2026.

The former Knight found himself originally not named in the starting side for Round 1, but a late reshuffle brought him into the outside backs for an ulimately winning effort against the Brisbane Broncos in Brisbane at the expense of Izack Tago, who only landed a spot on the bench.

Jenkins has again been named to start in Round 2 with Paul Alamoti, Casey McLean and Brian To'o also all named ahead of Tago with Penrith to play the Cronulla Sharks in Bathurst.