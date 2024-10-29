The teams for Week 3 of the 2024 Pacific Championshops have been confirmed, with New Zealand to play Tonga and Papua New Guinea to play the Cook Islands in the men's Cup and Bowl respectively, while Papua New Guinea play New Zealand and Fiji play Samoa in the women's versions.
Here are all the teams. Use the drop down below to navigate between matches.
Men's Pacific Cup: New Zealand vs Tonga
Kick-off: Saturday, November 2, 6:05pm (AEDT)
Venue: Go Media Stadium, Auckland
New Zealand Kiwis
1. Keano Kini
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Peta Hiku
5. Will Warbrick
6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
7. Shaun Johnson
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Scott Sorensen
13. Naufahu Whyte
Interchange
14. Kodi Nikorima
15. Griffin Neame
16. Marata Niukore
17. Leo Thompson
Reserves
18. Erin Clark
19. Jordan Riki
20. Casey McLean
21. Trent Toelau
Tonga XIII
1. Lehi Hopoate
2. Daniel Tupou
3. Mosese Suli
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Sione Katoa
6. Tuimoala Lolohea
7. Isaiya Katoa
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Siliva Havili
10. Felise Kaufusi
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Eliesa Katoa
13. Jason Taumalolo
Interchange
14. Soni Luke
15. Sitili Tupouniua
16. Taniela Paseka
17. Siua Wong
18. Tolutau Koula
19. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
20. Isaiah Iongi
21. Keaon Koloamatangi