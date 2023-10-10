Tonga v Samoa - Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final
WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between Tonga and Samoa at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

All eight teams have been confirmed for this weekend's opening round action in the Pacific Championships.

This weekend's matches will see the Australian Kangaroos take on Toa Samoa in the men's championship, while the Papua New Guinea Kumuls will take on the Cook Islands Atu in the Bowl game from Port Moresby.

A women's game - the Australian Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns, and Fetu Samoa against Fiju Bulikula, will take place before each of the men's matches.

Here are all eight team lists as they are named. Use the drop down menu below to navigate between games.

Back
Next

Australian Kangaroos vs Toa Samoa

Kick-off: Saturday, October 14, 8:10pm (AEDT)
Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Australian Kangaroos

1. James Tedesco (c)
2. Dylan Edwards
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Payne Haas
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Cameron Murray
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange:
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Patrick Carrigan
17. Reuben Cotter

Reserves
18. Nicho Hynes
19. Jake Trbojevic
20. Thomas Flegler

Toa Samoa

1. Sua Fa'alogo
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Izack Tago
4. Young Tonumaipea
5. Brian To'o
6. Stephen Crichton
7. Daejarn Asi
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
10. Junior Paulo
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Connelly Lemuelu
13. Keenan Palasia

Interchange
14. Spencer Leniu
15. Terrell May
16. Heilum Luki
17. Ronald Volkman

Reserves
18. Royce Hunt
19. Justin Matamua
20. Greg Marzhew
21. Tommy Talau

Back
Next