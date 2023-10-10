All eight teams have been confirmed for this weekend's opening round action in the Pacific Championships.
This weekend's matches will see the Australian Kangaroos take on Toa Samoa in the men's championship, while the Papua New Guinea Kumuls will take on the Cook Islands Atu in the Bowl game from Port Moresby.
A women's game - the Australian Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns, and Fetu Samoa against Fiju Bulikula, will take place before each of the men's matches.
Here are all eight team lists as they are named. Use the drop down menu below to navigate between games.
Australian Kangaroos vs Toa Samoa
Kick-off: Saturday, October 14, 8:10pm (AEDT)
Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Australian Kangaroos
1. James Tedesco (c)
2. Dylan Edwards
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Payne Haas
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Cameron Murray
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange:
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Patrick Carrigan
17. Reuben Cotter
Reserves
18. Nicho Hynes
19. Jake Trbojevic
20. Thomas Flegler
Toa Samoa
1. Sua Fa'alogo
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Izack Tago
4. Young Tonumaipea
5. Brian To'o
6. Stephen Crichton
7. Daejarn Asi
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
10. Junior Paulo
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Connelly Lemuelu
13. Keenan Palasia
Interchange
14. Spencer Leniu
15. Terrell May
16. Heilum Luki
17. Ronald Volkman
Reserves
18. Royce Hunt
19. Justin Matamua
20. Greg Marzhew
21. Tommy Talau