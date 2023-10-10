All eight teams have been confirmed for this weekend's opening round action in the Pacific Championships.

This weekend's matches will see the Australian Kangaroos take on Toa Samoa in the men's championship, while the Papua New Guinea Kumuls will take on the Cook Islands Atu in the Bowl game from Port Moresby.

A women's game - the Australian Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns, and Fetu Samoa against Fiju Bulikula, will take place before each of the men's matches.

Here are all eight team lists as they are named.