New Zealand Kiwis centre Peta Hiku is facing the possibility of being banned from the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships following a recent charge during the Super League Grand Final.

The former NRL star, who now plays for the Hull Kingston Rovers, was taken to the judiciary on Monday after being charged with making unnecessary contact with an injured player while attempting to check on his well-being.

Hiku has faced significant criticism for the incident, with the charge citing "unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured."

If found guilty, the ex-North Queensland back would be suspended for three to five matches, seriously risking his participation in the Pacific Championships with New Zealand.

New Zealand is already struggling to assemble a strong squad for the international campaign, and Hiku's potential suspension would further complicate matters.

In a notable move, Shaun Johnson has been called out of retirement to replace the injured Jahrome Hughes. Hiku, meanwhile, was the first Super League-based player to be called up to the Kiwis since 2017.

Uncapped players Keano Kini, Casey McLean, and Will Warbrick are also part of the squad as New Zealand looks to fill the gaps.