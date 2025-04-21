This time next month, both the Blues and Maroons will be in camp in preparation for the 2025 State of Origin series opener.

This means, of course, that it is time to speculate about Origin selections!

Some will still cry "too early" but my friends, with Magic Round on the horizon, we are officially in Origin season.

I usually start these Origin Watch pieces with the Blues for the simply fact that there's usually more to talk about.

Don't get me wrong, Laurie Daley's appointment means there will be changes from last year's victorious side, but the Blues time will come.

Today we are here to discuss, what I believe is, Queensland's number one issue right now.

Ironically enough, it's just who will wear their number one jersey come Origin one. Ugh, too many ones!

The fullback role has long been a strength of our neighbours to the north.

Billy Slater is the best fullback I've ever seen, while the likes of Gary Belcher and Darren Lockyer were no mugs.

If I'm being honest, the Maroons fullbacks stocks are absolutely stacked.

Unfortunately though, the two obvious candidates are having a horrid run of form and would be flat chat making an Origin squad on current merit.

Of course I am referring to two of the game's genuine superstars in Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh.

Kalyn Ponga

Ponga, a former Dally M medalist and Origin match winner may not even be available.

There are rumours he is going to switch his international allegiance to the Kiwis. If he does commit, this would mean his Origin days are done.

As they are just rumours right now, we'll assume that he is available for selection.

Right now, Ponga is copping plenty of grief from the Newcastle fan base.

A million-dollar a season (plus) fullback, Ponga is the focal point of a Newcastle attack that is statistically the worst side since the 1999 Magpies.

I'm loathe to lay in given his next game is against my Sharks, but right now the Knights are stuttering and struggling to cross the line.

Ponga is always going to cop blame for that regardless of his form. Right now though, his form justifies such criticism.

He does have four try assists in 2025, but three of those came in the Knights rout of the Dolphins back in Round Two.

He hasn't had a try assist since week three, and hasn't had a line-break since the season opener against the Tigers.

We've seen Ponga suffer similar ruts in times gone by, only to catch fire and put together three straight best on ground efforts.

You'd be a lot braver than I am to write off the head geared maestro just yet.

Reece Walsh

Reece Walsh, for mine, is still the man most likely, although his injury on Saturday throws a new spanner in the works.

He's lit up the Origin arena previously and was very close to the Maroons best just two years ago when they last lifted the Shield.

Last year his series was disrupted by one of the most sickening hits of the modern era.

Obviously his night ended early. His Origins Two and Three just weren't the same.

Walsh started the season well against the Roosters but did endure a five game try drought.

He has two tries in 2025 and four try assists. Of most worry is the fact that he has only one line-break all season.

Walsh also isn't exactly allergic to making an error.

I think it's fair to suggest that Walsh is a confidence player. Right now he seems down on confidence. Almost lacking in that confidence, dare I say cockiness that has made him great.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Of course the aforementioned are the front runners, but absolutely not the only options available to Billy Slater.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has roared into form across the past two weeks. He scored a magnificent hattrick of tries against the Panthers last weekend.

The smart money is on the Hammer running out at centre, as he did in last years series.

That said, with the other two custodians in less than stellar knick, perhaps Slater goes for the man with the golden touch.

I doubt there's a team in the world that would't be better off with the Hammer touching the ball more often.

If Ponga and Walsh don't hit their straps in the next fortnight, perhaps Tabuai-Fidow comes into calculations in the number one role.

There are plenty of centres available for selection so it's not as though the Maroons have to select Hammer in the centres.

On paper, the Maroons have no shortage of top, quality options.

The game isn't played on paper though and right now the Blues have four fullbacks in better form that the two most likely to wear the number one for Queensland.

I certainly wouldn't put it above either Ponga or Walsh to find form and quickly.

The first point of business though for Billy Slater is to ensure that Ponga is available.

If not, then all of this is a moot point and it's down to Walsh or the Hammer.

Still, hardly terrible options!