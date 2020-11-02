The NRL are set to decide the future of State of Origin and its place in the Australian sporting calendar just days after the series’ final match in Brisbane, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Due to COVID-19 complications, all three matches will be played post-season in November, with plenty of pros and cons arising from the new format.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is preparing for higher TV ratings for the 2020 series, whilst acknowledging the physical and mental strains the players will face in the post-season time slot.

V’landys and NRL boss Andrew Abdo are set to meet with all 16 clubs after the final match of the series to discuss the competitions future, with a decision likely to be made this month.

“If I’m any sample or focus group, I go home now on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and think, ‘where is the football game?’ It’s long enough away from the grand final for people to be really missing it,” V’landys said.

“You would think it’s going to rate the roof off. With all the negatives of COVID, it’s given us a positive to try this.

“The concern for me is the players and having it after the season is just putting a little bit more pressure on them. But we’ll just see what happens.”

Many have backed the post-season scheduling as the series holds little interruption on premiership campaigns.

However, with a World Cup booked for late next year, Origin is likely to return to its regular format for 2021.

Penrith and NSW star Nathan Cleary said there were a number of benefits from the new time-slot.

“It’s a little bit different and unique,” he said on Sports Sunday.

“It’s the first time I’ve experienced it. It’s been good so far and you obviously have a lot more time to spend together. I guess over the three weeks you’ll be able to build those combinations a bit more.

“It’s probably been the best thing for me and the Penrith boys to come into this bubble amongst all this group and be surrounded by such good players.

“It’s a real good vibe up here and it’s made it easier to move on from the grand final disappointment. I’m enjoying the week so far and the build-up into game one.”

The first game will kick-off on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.