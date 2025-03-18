The situation between Francis Molo and the St George Illawarra Dragons has reportedly finally been resolved with the former QLD Maroons forward to exit the club effective immediately.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Molo has been granted immediate release from his contract and will be required to repay the club a six-figure sum.

Extending his contract with the Dragons last season, Molo's future has been clouded and at a crossroads since he requested a release from the remainder of his deal with the club and has not reported to training.

Since arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys, the two-time QLD Maroons representative has appeared in 62 matches for the Dragons but has been far from his best.