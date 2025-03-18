The situation between Francis Molo and the St George Illawarra Dragons has reportedly finally been resolved with the former QLD Maroons forward to exit the club effective immediately.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Molo has been granted immediate release from his contract and will be required to repay the club a six-figure sum.
Extending his contract with the Dragons last season, Molo's future has been clouded and at a crossroads since he requested a release from the remainder of his deal with the club and has not reported to training.
Since arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys, the two-time QLD Maroons representative has appeared in 62 matches for the Dragons but has been far from his best.
This adds to his previous 76 games at the Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos and has also represented the Cook Islands and Samoa in the international arena.
The confirmation of his release comes days after reports emerged linking him with a potential move to the Sydney Roosters who expressed a keen interest in his services, per The Daily Telegraph.
Losing Brandon Smith, De La Salle Va'a, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher and Xavier Va'a for an indefinite period and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May in the off-season, the Roosters have been on the lookout for a new forward for some time.
This comes after they were linked with retired veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but it looks like he will see out his contract with Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League and won't return to the NRL.