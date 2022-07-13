All of Cameron Murray, Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins were taken from the field in the opening two minutes of the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium with respective head knocks.

Murray was the first to go, with the Blues having struggled for metres in their opening set.

A long kick from Nathan Cleary saw Corey Oates bring the ball out of his own end, running straight into Murray and other Blues' chasers.

Tom Dearden had seem to become an unintentional obstruction within the chase, with Murray then colliding in a sickening head collision with Oates.

He reeled and wobbled out of the tackle, and was immediately taken from the ground for a head injury assessment after referee Ashley Klein called for time off.

He was quickly ruled out of the game after Category 1 symptoms.

In a high-paced, ferocious start to the game, Cobbo would be taken out just a minute later as the Maroons attempted to lock the Blues in their own end.

He collided with the thigh of a teammate and had immediate concern shown for his head, neck and spine, although he was eventually allowed to stand before getting onto the medicab where he was driven off the ground.

Just two minutes later, Lindsay Collins would become the third player to be taken from the ground in a HIA, having his head collide in a tackle as the Blues again attempted to come out of their own end.

Both Cobbo and Collins were ruled out shortly afterwards.