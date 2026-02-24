With the NRL announcing that teams will now be allowed to don a 6-man bench to start the season, there are plenty of players whose opportunity for a crack in the top grade has skyrocketed. \nBrisbane Broncos\nGrant Anderson\n\nA classy, experienced outside back who is unlikely to take a starting spot over the back five who took the field in the Grand Final last year. Anderson provides complete cover for the centre and wing positions if there are injury concerns and would seamlessly slot in if needed, not missing a beat.\nCanberra Raiders\nDaine Laurie\n\nTrialling in halfback this trials campaign, Laurie is as versatile as they come. An agile speedster who has great ball-handling skills. Laurie is unlikely to start in their backline but would benefit greatly from having him on the bench ready to go to inject if need be. \nCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs\nMitchell Woods\n\nSignalled for great things at Belmore, Woods will benefit greatly from being around the match-day preparations for first grade, as well as adding coverage for Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin if an injury concern arises. \nCronulla-Sutherland Sharks\nLiam Ison\n\nThe speedy fullback has been plagued with injuries, but has excelled through the grades; he will definitely be getting his chance this year. Ison can come off the bench with a bit of impact as a points specialist, if the Sharks are down at any stage during a game and need quick tries to get back into the contest. \nThe Dolphins\nTrai Fuller\n\nUnfortunately for Fuller, there are too many classy players in the Dolphins roster, which has limited his time, whereas he would walk into a starting side of many other NRL teams. The new interchange rules will benefit his game massively and get him more game-time, similarly to Ison, if the Dolphins need a quick flurry of points to get them back into the game.\nGold Coast Titans\nLachlan Ilias\n\nWith uncertainty in how the Titans make up their haves connection, it could see Illias slot in on the bench. Proven to win games in golden point, he could come onto the field in the dying moments to steer the Titans around the paddock and slot a game-winner, similar to the NFL.\nManly Warringah Sea Eagles\nBrandon Wakeham\n\nImpressive in the trials, the international playmaker has been around the block for some time now and found himself playing dummy half for the Sea Eagles this year. Wakeham is a class half who can slot in for injury in either six, seven or nine. He has represented Fiji on 13 occasions, adding a bunch of experience and a different option of attack. \nMelbourne Storm\nMarion Seve\n\nSeve adds a bunch of attacking flair out in the outside backs if one of the starting centres were to go down with injury. Playing 51 matches for the Storm and representing Samoa on three occasions, he will find himself a handy player to keep on the bench.\nNew Zealand Warriors\nAli Leiataua \n\nComing off a strong trials campaign, where he scored two tries against Manly. Leiataua is a strike outside back who can find the line and add an impact in a game where players are fatiguing. His injury concerns last year limited him to eight games, but he is looking promising heading into the 2026 season. \nNewcastle Knights\nMatt Arthur\n\nSon of Brad Arthur, Matt is a handy dummy half and can act as a specialist hooker covering for Phoenix Crossland. Although Crossland can play the full 80, it gives Arthur a chance to come on and be a point of difference in attack.\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\nJaxson Paulo\n\nPaulo has been around a few sides for a few years now and will be looking to cement a spot in the starting 19 for the Cowboys. Another player who can be utilised as back coverage and has proven to play wing, centre, and fullback (in NSW Cup). Would be great for Paulo to take this opportunity with both hands and apply some pressure on the outside backs in the starting rounds of the season. \nParramatta Eels\nRonald Volkman\n\nJourneyman Volkman adds classy playmaking touches and a solid kicking game, which could be pivotal if Mitchell Moses or Jonah Pezet were to go down injured during the match. He is a specialised half who has experience, has done a job as injury coverage before, and wouldn't look out of place in an emergency injury crisis during a game.\n\nPenrith Panthers\n\nJack Cogger\n\nCogger adds great depth for Nathan Cleary and halves partner Blaize Talagi, pending if one of them goes down during the game. As we saw in the 2023 Grand Final, Cogger stepped up when Jarome Luai went down injured and came in to help Cleary steer the ship around and get the victory. It is expected to see him replicating this sometime during this year. \nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\nSean Keppie\n\nWith Keppie slipping down the forward ranks at South Sydney, it's expected he will make up a spot on the Rabbitohs bench this year. An agile big man with an offload and can bend the line, he will be looking to prove himself when he gets a chance back in the top grade. \nSt George Illawarra Dragons\nKade Reed\n\nThe young half impressed in trials over February, with fans calling for him to start the season at halfback, a great vote of confidence for the young man. With Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson expected to be the halves pairing, Reed can inject himself into a game late in the halves and become a different point of attack.\nSydney Roosters\nTommy Talau\n\nTalau is another example of a player who is unlikely to start the season in the Roosters' side. He would be an excellent choice for a bench spot with coverage in wing and centre. He also bends the defensive line in carry returns and is hard to stop close to the try-line. At a pinch, Talau could even shift into the back row depending on injuries, a testament to his strength and size. \nWests Tigers\nLatu Fainu\n\nIn and out of first grade due to injury, Fainu will be looking for a massive 2026 campaign to get his career back on track. A player who came through the Manly ranks with a devastating running game, Fainu offers injury coverage for five-eighth, halfback, hooker and ball-playing lock in the middle.