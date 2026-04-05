The South Sydney Rabbitohs will have at least one change to their forward pack for next Saturday's clash with the Canberra Raiders, with Brandon Smith to return from a pre-season calf injury.\n\nKoloamatangi looked sore during the opening exchanges of the clash with Canterbury on Friday, but managed to play through the pain barrier.\n\nNews Corp are now reporting he has a knee issue which will need to be managed throughout the season, although it's not likely to leave the Dragons-bound star out for any extended period of time.\n\nThat means he is still a chance of playing against the Raiders on Saturday, although no guarantee at this stage.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396344"]\n\nSmith meanwhile, able to play hooker and lock, is yet to play this season, but will be on the plane to Western Australia as he looks to add some much-needed spark off the bench for South Sydney.\n\nWhile the Rabbitohs picked up a Good Friday win over the Canterbury Bulldogs, it was clear the performance was a step or two short on where they would like to be, particularly once the bench got involved and key duo Cameron Murray and Tevita Tatola were resting.\n\nRELATED: The cracks which must be fixed at South Sydney\n\nSmith, for that reason, could well be employed as a lock on his return, working in tandem with Murray at the role, particularly given South Sydney are overloaded at dummy half with Bronson Garlick and Peter Mamouzelos also in the side.\n\nWayne Bennett will confirm his team at 4pm (AEST) Tuesday for Saturday's clash in Perth