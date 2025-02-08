Dolphins veteran Felise Kaufusi is set for a new challenge in 2025, transitioning from the second row to the front row as the club aims to secure its first finals appearance under new coach Kristian Woolf.

The move sees Kaufusi partnering with former State of Origin rival Daniel Saifiti, marking a fresh chapter for the Dolphins' forward pack following the retirement of Jesse Bromwich.

Kaufusi, who has previously clashed with Saifiti during fiery Origin encounters, expressed confidence in adapting to his new role.

"I will be doing my best to come off the back fence," Kaufusi said, speaking with AAP.

"I actually started off in the front row in my NRL career. It is a different position from the back row, but I will be doing my best to see how I go."

The Dolphins will look to fill the void left by Bromwich, with Kaufusi's experience in the middle for Tonga and occasional stints at prop last season providing a foundation for the transition.

Saifiti is expected to play a pivotal role as a starting prop, bringing size and power to the pack.

"Clubland is clubland, but it is a different beast at the Origin arena. There is a certain ... dislike for the other side and I am sure we both carry that," Kaufusi said when asked about his past battles with Saifiti.

"He is a big addition to our squad, let alone our forward pack. We will miss Jesse, but I think he [Saifiti] will fill that void."

Kaufusi's second-row position will likely be filled by new signing Kulikefu Finefeuiaki or Oryn Keeley, who is returning from injury.

The Dolphins, who narrowly missed the finals in both 2023 and 2024, are determined to break through under new coach Kristian Woolf's leadership.

"We will definitely be doing our best to make finals," Kaufusi said.

"We have been close a couple of times. We are still young as a club and we will definitely be pushing for it."