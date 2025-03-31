Round 4 certainly produced more than its fair share of talking points.

Sometimes on a Monday morning I sit here searching for the final few talking points. Not this week!

We had referee controversy, upsets galore, teams recording first wins of the season, or suffering their first losses, and some entertaining footy in tough conditions.

Below are 20 talking points from Round Four:

1. Last year I believe the NRL over policed high contact. Almost every incident lead to a sin bin, be it a swinging arm or a love tap. This season there seems to be a massive over correction. Reed Mahoney and Jarome Luai were both extremely lucky to avoid being sat down this past weekend. Jordan Riki 100% should have been sent for 10 minutes on Friday night also. Worrying trend.

2. I've said it before, and I will continue to yell from the mountaintops; the current fine system is absolutely ridiculous. The fines are supposed to deter players from re-offending. Josh Papali'i and Reed Mahoney were both fined, twice, despite the offences being listed as their third or fourth indiscretions. At what stage does it look ridiculous that you're fining a bloke for the fifth time rather than suspending? I'd say it has already passed.

3. There are no excuses in professional sport but there is absolutely a Vegas hangover. The Sharks and Raiders, both having travelled to Townsville, are playing up and down footy. The Panthers have been decimated and can't buy a win. The only Vegas team to thrive is the Warriors, who spent three weeks in New Zealand before having to travel. Last year the Vegas teams all played each other for the next few weeks. That has to return.

4. Despite some arguments on a social media post I made on Saturday night, I am 100% doubling down on my statement that the Bulldogs are legit. Defensively they are elite and they found a way to beat a contender without their two best attacking weapons.

5. I was shocked to see Benji Marshall unload on the referees following their Sunday evening loss to the Warriors. Not to say they didn't cop a bad call here and there but on the balance I actually believe the Tigers had the run. It's not a great standard set when you had the game on your hands and played the ball to no one ...

6. Prior to this weekend, I honestly couldn't even guess when the last time a player played the ball to no one was. Then it happened again twice this weekend! There's split thinking on who is to blame, but for mine, the player, on both occasions, shouldn't have to look. There should be someone at dummy half. Awful stuff from the Sharks and Tigers.

7. It has been the talk of the town for a few seasons now but it is fast becoming a reality that we may never see a fully fit Tom Trbojevic again. He entered the game "under no issues" yet had both knees strapped. He didn't look right from the start.

8. Did we see some teams exposed this weekend as not being able to find a plan B in the wet? The Sharks have been playing exciting, heads up footy over the past fortnight but couldn't get going in the rain. The Storm, also known for blowing teams away, looked lack-luster in the pouring rain. It's probably nothing but they better hope the conditions are more favourable this weekend.

9. Mascots have been in the news a fair bit lately. Just quietly, have you seen the new Dragons mascot? Seriously. What is doing there? Google it.

10. Addin Fonua-Blake has been worth every dollar of his million-dollar salary for the Sharks thus far. Unfortunately, again, the Sharks engine roo, just refuses to go with him. Oregon Kaufusi, recently re-signed, contributed just three runs for under 30 metres, in the wet, on Saturday night. That is gross.

11. Kotoni Staggs returned to the field with fire in his eyes on Friday night. He looked as though he took that game against the Dolphins personally. Gehamat Shibasaki was also magnificent. The Broncs lost Herbie Farnworth and many worried they would struggle. There's no replacing Farnworth but boy they're well set!

12. There's some serious irony in the fact the Eels really lack both leadership and a ball playing fullback. Equally as ironic is the fact the Roosters have no go forward and lack aggression. Clint Gutherson and Terrell May, anyone?

13. I was so happy to hear that the Ashes tour has returned for the end of the year. I have fond memories of getting up at all hours to watch the Kangaroos and England go at it. The Aussies will be looking to send a message while the English team will be looking to shock the world. Can't wait!

14. I fully admit that I do enjoy a short drop out contest. Unfortunately we're starting to see almost every drop out kicked 10-or-so metres. So many tries were scored this past weekend from short drop outs failing. Sometimes you just have to back your defence.

15. I shouldn't be shocked, given his 300+ games of NRL experience, but Daly Cherry-Evans has handled the past week with grace. Not to say Manly fans don't have the right to be upset, but the way it wasn't a distraction on Sunday afternoon says a lot.

16. It's pretty easy to sit here and yell "Hammer needs more ball" but the Dolphins really need to find a way to unlock their superstar fullback. He has offered very, very little across the opening month of the competition. Is it worth shifting him to centre for a week or two to get into the game more?

17. It's always humorous when a player is sent from the field with seconds to go, but props to Chris Butler, who applied the same rules in the final seconds as with the preceding 79 minutes and 58 seconds. There's your refereeing positivity for the week.

18. Jason Ryles seemed a little annoyed at the ongoing questions surrounding departing five-eighth Dylan Brown. Welcome to NRL coaching! Those questions aren't going anywhere until a win comes. Even then ...

19. For the record, I have no issues with a player putting a shot on a bloke who has dived on a lose ball. That is to be expected in a contact sport. There's no rule that says you have to just put hands on him. That said, as soon as you launch yourself at a bloke's neck and head, you've well overstepped. Some fans will call this stance "soft," but that short on Atkinson is just as effective if it's in the ribs.

20. Harry Grant and Reece Walsh have started the season well under par. Probably saving their 11/10 performances for the Origin arena.