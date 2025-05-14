After months of speculation, the future of veteran halfback Jamal Fogarty has officially been confirmed and will exit the Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Getting better with age, Fogarty has spent the last four seasons with the Canberra Raiders, which has seen him take his game to a new level and be regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

However, he has now been locked in as Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement after agreeing to a three-year deal until the end of 2028 with the Manly Sea Eagles and will also be a mentor to Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large

“Jamal is a good person and he's an elite footy player," Manly head coach Anthony Seibold said.

"He has shown both quality and consistency throughout his career."

