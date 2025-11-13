The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the staff who will work alongside head coach Cameron Ciraldo throughout the 2026 NRL season.

As previously reported, Adam O'Brien will join as an assistant coach after he was axed by the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2025 campaign.

It's understood - although unconfirmed by the club - that he will be tasked with coaching the attack at Belmore despite the poor results the Knights had on that side of the ball throughout 2025.

O'Brien, who was an assistant at the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters before moving to the Hunter, has previously worked with many members of Canterbury's squad.

The Bulldogs have also confirmed Trent Elkin will join as Athletic performance and rehabilitation lead, while Michael Kulen steps into the attack analyst role.

Elkin has worked in the NRL - across multiple clubs and at the referees - over the last two decades, while Kulen has spent the last eight years at the Manly Sea Eagles.

The club's director of football Phil Gould took to social media to confirm the entire list of staff appointments for 2026, with Chad Randall and Luke Vella to continue in assistant coaching roles, Jason Taylor to remain as the NSW Cup coach, and other familiar names Mick Potter, Josh Jackson, Steve Turner and Mark O'Meley working across various pathway appointments.

Head Coach

Cameron Ciraldo

Chief of Staff

Adam Hartigan

Assistant Coaches

Chad Randall

Adam O'Brien

Luke Vella

Analysts

Mohammed Ali

Mick Kulen

High Performance Manager

Travis Touma



NSW Cup Coach

Jason Taylor

Academy Coach

Mick Potter

Academy High Performance

Gurpreet Singh

Jersey Flegg Coach

Josh Jackson

SG Ball Coach

Steve Turner

Harold Matthews Cup Coach

Mark O'Meley