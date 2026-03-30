The Sea Eagles make the big call, the Storm show some worrying signs and the Tigers are rising. We take a look at all the big numbers across a fascinating weekend of NRL.

Let's get into the key numbers out of Round 4.

Storm Warning

Melbourne Storm's four-point loss to the Cowboys saw them give up three tries in the last 14 minutes of the game, surrending a 12-point lead in the process.

This marks the sixth time since the start of 2025 in which they have given up a double-digit lead in a game.

They have only lost ten matches in that period, so six of the ten have come in that fashion, including last year's Grand Final and both losses this season.

To put that in perspective, they only surrended a double figure lead four times in total between 2020 and 2024.

Un-Storm like? Yes. Cause for concern? Time will tell.

Tigers building

The Wests Tigers impressive victory over the Warriors this week gave them a 2-1 start to the season. They arguably should have won the fixture they dropped narrowly to the Rabbitohs as well.

The Tigers significantly have scored 93 points across their three matches, well up on their season average for last year.

It is in fact the most points they've scored in the first three rounds of a season since the Balmain days of 1985.

Scary Panthers

We spoke last week about the Panther's defensive squeeze. We saw that again, despite some late points going to the Eels in their Round 4 clash.

Overall, Penrith have conceded just 30 points in four matches which is their second best defensive start to a season ever.

Only their all-conquering 2021 campaign, the first premiership season in the four-peat, saw them perform better across the first month.

On that occasion they dropped just 16 points which included two clean sheets.

In their other premiership years through that run, they “gave up” 52, 56 and 54 points respectively.

All signs are pointing their way once again.

The Seibold story

Anthony Seibold's Australian coaching career started with promise. After a so-so record in Wales nearly a decade earlier, he guided the Rabbitohs to a preliminary final in a 17-win season in 2018.

The controversial and spicey coach switch with the Broncos didn't net him success, and now his Manly run has finished in the same fashion.

144 NRL games with a 47% winning percentage, and two winning seasons across his seven campaigns painted a telling picture.

Trending up, trending down

The Dragons have slipped to 0-4 for just the third time in 96 years.

It is also the equal longest losing streak (8) in the club's illustrious history.

The Knights on the other hand have moved to 3-1 for the first time since 2020.

Speaking of trends, the Raiders lacklustre start to the season saw them drop their fourth consecutive home fixture on the weekend.

With two finals last season, and two fixtures this season, it is the first time they've dropped four home fixtures in succession since 2021.

The Dragons might be teetering, and the Sea Eagles have sacked their coach, but the Cowboys have bounced back from significant early season pressure.

A stirring come from behind win over the Melbourne Storm marks their first win over a top eight side since they rolled the than out of form Panthers in Round 5 of last season.