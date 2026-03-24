It was a big weekend of results, with the Broncos opening their account whilst the Panthers and Warriors roll on. We take a deep dive into all the key numbers.

Panthers on the charge

Penrith built their four-peat dynasty on the back of incredible defence, and in the face of a growing trend of high scores in the NRL, it is their ability to stonewall the opposition once more that is standing out.

Between 2021 and 2025, every team in the competition conceded at least 40 points in a game on four or more occasions. With the exception of Penrith, who haven't dropped 40 in a game since the middle of 2018.

The first three rounds of the season have seen six teams average 30+ points against. Whilst 12 teams are averaging 20 plus.

The Tigers (18), Bulldogs (14), Storm and Warriors (both 12) have been strong defensively.

That leaves the Panthers…who are averaging an incredible 3.3 points against per game. Ten points in all, and just two tries. They've scored 15 themselves.

Back with a vengeance (if they ever really left).

Speaking of 40…

The highly touted Roosters have dropped 40 points twice already this season. In just three rounds.

In bad news, no team has ever won the NRL premiership having conceded 40 points twice in the same season.

It's been 11 years since any premier did it (Cowboys in 2015).

3-0 and 0-3

The Warriors have overcome injuries to produce just their second ever 3-0 start to a year.

The other came in 2018.

Having spent much of last season in the top four, and with superstar Luke Metcalf set to return, the Warriors are well placed.

Victories over the Raiders, Roosters and previously unbeaten Knights, two of those on the road, has been a dream start for the Wahs.

Conversely the Dragons have slumped to 0-3 for the second time in three years, having done the same in 2024.

Prior to that, they hadn't been 0-3 since 2008.

Winning the close ones…

The Tigers are no doubt improving. Last year's nine-win season and a commanding first up victory in 2026 continues their growth. However good teams win the close ones, and that's the next step in their development.

The Wests Tigers have lost seven of their last ten games decided by four points or fewer.

The latest came after a dour second half, where the Tigers got squeezed having led narrowly at half time.

Speaking of seven from ten…

The Eels made it seven wins from their last ten matches on the weekend, with averages scores of 26 coming across those matches. They've also improved their defensive record to 21 points per game against, having averaged 32 against in the previous ten games.

This is all the more impressive when you consider they dropped 52 against the Storm in one of those matches.

It is the flip side for the Raiders, who have now lost five from their last six, including last season's straight sets finals exit.

During that time, they have averaged 32 points against, up from just 19 for the majority of the 2025 season.

Knights' marquee dilemma

There is no doubt that players with the ability of Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe are going to be difficult to cover when injured.

The Knights have so far found it impossible.

Newcastle have lost their last 11 matches when Ponga has been absent.

They have also lost their last 12 matches when Sharpe has been absent.

On the weekend they didn't have either. Nor did they have high priced recruit Dylan Brown.

They lost.