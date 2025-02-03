The opening round of the NSWRL competitions has been completed, with several stars slowly making a name for themselves in the junior ranks as NRL scouts keep a close eye on them for the future.
SG Ball Cup
Results
South Sydney Rabbitohs 58 def St George Dragons 12
Sydney Roosters 58 def North Sydney Bears 12
Cronulla Sharks 26 def Penrith Panthers 18
Balmain Tigers 28 def Western Suburbs Magpies 16
Canberra Raiders 40 def Canterbury Bulldogs 22
Parramatta Eels 36 def Newcastle Knights 10
Illawarra Steelers 20 def Melbourne Storm 12
Manly Sea Eagles 28 def New Zealand Warriors 14
Top Try Scorers
1. Michael Nassar (Roosters) 4
= Jesse Milin (Raiders) 4
3. Matthew Humphries (Rabbitohs) 2
= Dayne Jennings (Rabbitohs) 2
= Lancelot Tovio (Rabbitohs) 2
= Jacob Fong (Rabbitohs) 2
= Jai Callaghan (Bulldogs) 2
= Maison Ong (Eels) 2
Top Point Scorers
1. Matthew Humphries (Rabbitohs) 26
2. Tyson Walker (Roosters) 20
3. Michael Nassar (Roosters) 16
= Jesse Milin (Raiders) 16
Table (Top Six make Finals)
1. South Sydney Rabbitohs
2. Sydney Roosters
3. Parramatta Eels
4. Canberra Raiders
5. Manly Sea Eagles
6. Balmain Tigers
7. Illawarra Steelers
8. Cronulla Sharks
9. Melbourne Storm
10. Penrith Panthers
11. Western Suburbs Magpies
12. New Zealand Warriors
13. Canterbury Bulldogs
14. Newcastle Knights
15. North Sydney Bears
16. St George Dragons