Newcastle Knights reserve grade player Asu Kepaoa is set to face the NSWRL judiciary after allegedly using a homophobic slur during last Friday's game against Dragons winger Nathan Lawson.

At the end of the first half against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Kepaoa was sent off after the match officials heard the alleged slur. It currently remains unknown what his exact words were.

The NSWRL confirmed on Monday that Kepaoa would face the judiciary.

“Newcastle Knights back-rower Asu Kepaoa has been referred to the NSWRL judiciary for an alleged homophobic slur in the 39th minute of The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup match against St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, on Friday 19 June,” a NSWRL spokesperson said.

“Kepaoa has until midday Tuesday 23 June to enter a plea with a NSWRL judiciary hearing scheduled for Wednesday night.”

The matter is being dealt with under the NSWRL's code of conduct, which includes specific provisions relating to racial, religious and sexual vilification.

The alleged incident is the latest case involving accusations of homophobic language in rugby league. A similar incident occurred in 2022, after the then-Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya was suspended for four matches after being found guilty of using a homophobic slur during an NRL game. T

he timing of the allegation is particularly notable, coming just weeks after Kane Evans became only the second player in rugby league's professional ranks to publicly come out as gay.

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It also arrives amid ongoing discussion surrounding Israel Folau's hopes of returning to rugby league, with reports suggesting previous homophobic and discriminatory comments present as a significant obstacle to any potential NRL comeback.

Kepaoa is in his first season with the Knights after signing a two-year deal with the club. The former Wests Tiger played 43 NRL games before spending time with Penrith's NSW Cup side, before his move to the Hunter.