The NSW Cup will enter Round 8 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
In: Edward Kosi, Setu Tu, Tom Ale
Out: William Fakatoumafi, Caleb Laiman, Harry Durbin
1. Geronimo Doyle
2. Daeon Amituanai
3. Morgan Harper
4. Moala Graham-Taufa
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Hanson
7. Jett Cleary
8. Tanner Stowers-Smith
9. Samuel Healey
10. Freddy Lussick
11. Kayliss Fatialofa
12. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
13. Kalani Going
Interchange
14. Setu Tu
15. Jason Seu Salalilo
16. Tobias Crosby
17. Tom Ale
In: Kyle McCarthy, Jermaine McEwen, Jacob Davis, Mason Teague
Out: Wilson De Courcey, Liam Sutton, Callan Burgess, Blake Woodford
1. Connor Votano
2. Logan Aoake
3. Kyle McCarthy
4. Taj Annan
5. Fletcher Hunt
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Brock Greacen
9. Matt Arthur
10. Paul Bryan
11. Francis Manuleleua
12. Jermaine McEwen
13. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana
Interchange
14. Jacob Davis
15. Cody Hopwood
16. Mason Teague
17. Wil Sullivan