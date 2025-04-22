The NSW Cup will enter Round 8 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Back
Next

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

2025 NRL Pre-Season Challenge - Sharks v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Jett Cleary of the Warriors looks on during the NRL pre-season match between Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors at Sharks Stadium on February 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors

In: Edward Kosi, Setu Tu, Tom Ale
Out: William Fakatoumafi, Caleb Laiman, Harry Durbin

1. Geronimo Doyle
2. Daeon Amituanai
3. Morgan Harper
4. Moala Graham-Taufa
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Hanson
7. Jett Cleary
8. Tanner Stowers-Smith
9. Samuel Healey
10. Freddy Lussick
11. Kayliss Fatialofa
12. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
13. Kalani Going

Interchange
14. Setu Tu
15. Jason Seu Salalilo
16. Tobias Crosby
17. Tom Ale

Newcastle Knights

In: Kyle McCarthy, Jermaine McEwen, Jacob Davis, Mason Teague
Out: Wilson De Courcey, Liam Sutton, Callan Burgess, Blake Woodford

1. Connor Votano
2. Logan Aoake
3. Kyle McCarthy
4. Taj Annan
5. Fletcher Hunt
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Brock Greacen
9. Matt Arthur
10. Paul Bryan
11. Francis Manuleleua
12. Jermaine McEwen
13. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana

Interchange
14. Jacob Davis
15. Cody Hopwood
16. Mason Teague
17. Wil Sullivan

Back
Next