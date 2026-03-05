After last year's disappointing series loss, the NSW Blues are set for two massive changes to their preparation.

Currently stationed in the Blue Mountains, the Blues are set to move their base back to a familiar location, Magenta Shores.

Located in the Central Coast, Magenta Shores was home to NSW during their infamous series loss in 2020, and now, head coach Laurie Daley has moved them back for a change of scenery.

"The Blue Mountains were terrific. It was an unbelievable location for us, but we just thought that we'd change it up," Daley said on SEN 1170.

"The boys have been there for the last two years, so (it's) just to freshen up.

"Magenta Shores is beautiful. They've hosted sporting teams up here before and really looking forward to getting up there.

“One thing you know with an Origin camp, you've got to make it a bit of fun as well, and the players these days, they certainly don't bond the way that we did when we were playing.

“They bond over a lot of different things, and golf is certainly a big part of the make-up of it."

With the players sharing a love for golf, they will be thrilled to learn their base is right next to the Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club, where annual memberships can cost over $4000.

The other major change is Melbourne Storm head coach, Craig Bellamy, will be stepping down from his role as a team consultant, which is huge loss for the Blues.

While it is believed that Bellamy has chosen to focus on his commitments to the Storm, Daley has refused to rule it out entirely, insisting the door is still open for the 66-year-old to return.

Regardless of the aforementioned changes, this series proves to be a must-win for the Blues, who have only won one out of the last four.

They will get the chance to start the 2026 series with a bang with the opening game played in Sydney on May 27th.