After an entertaining first round of NRLW, which saw multiple highlights, lowlights and surprises, the teams will be hoping to be extremely impressive this weekend for the second round of the 2023 NRLW competition.
Here are all the Round 2 teams
1. Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans
1 Hayley Maddick, 2 Lauren Dam, 3 Mele Hufanga, 4 Shenae Ciesiolka, 5 Ashleigh Werner, 6 Gayle Broughton, 7 Ali Brigginshaw, 8 Annetta-Claudia Nu‘uausala, 9 Destiny Brill, 10 Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 11 Tazmin Gray, 12 Romy Teitzel, 13 Mariah Denman
Interchange: 14 Jada Ferguson, 15 Breanna Eales, 16 Brianna Clark. 17 Lavinia Gould
Reserves: 18 Jasmine Fogavini, 19 Toni Hunt, 20 Grace Griffin, 21 Keisha-Leigh Coolwell
1 Evania Pelite, 2 Destiny Mino-Sinapati,3 Jaime Chapman, 4 Niall Williams-Guthrie, 5 Emily Bass, 6 Chantay Kiria-Ratu, 7 Sienna Lofipo, 8 Shannon Mato, 9 Lauren Brown, 10 Jessika Elliston, 11 Zara Canfield, 12 Shaylee Bent, 13 Georgia Hale
Interchange: 14 Brittany Breayley-Nati, 15 Stephanie Hancock, 16 Kaitlyn Phillips, 17 Laikha Clarke
Reserves: 18 Rilee Jorgensen, 19 Sophie Buller, 20 Dannii Perese, 21 Sienna Laing, 22 Taliah Fuimaono
