NRLW expansion could happen as early as this year, with the North Queensland Cowboys confirming they will bid to join the competition.

The NRL have held a slow and methodical approach to expanding the competition, not wanting to rush in before the talent pool was ready.

The postponed 2021 season, which kicks off this Sunday with a triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle will see a six-team competition for the first time, up from the previous four-team competitions.

With the New Zealand Warriors pulling out due to issues with border restrictions, it meant the NRL admitted three new clubs in the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans. They join the St George Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos, who have played each season since NRLW was originally launched.

The Warriors are likely to want back into the competition for the 2022 season with New Zealand set to open their border to Australia in July, which would mean the NRL need to go to eight teams to avoid having a bye.

That means the Cowboys bid has significant legs, with the club believing that their female rugby league academy - which has been open for three years - now has the legs to sustain a team in the competition.

“The formation of our Club in 1995 was to fulfil a vision of keeping North Queensland talent in North Queensland and giving them the opportunity to be part of and succeed on the national stage,” Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said.

“With the blessing and backing of our board, now is the time that we again pay homage to that original vision.

“On the eve of the kick off of the delayed 2021 NRLW season, I am proud to announce that we have informed the NRL of our intent for the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys to join the NRLW competition as part of their competition expansion plans, in what will be a team of North Queenslanders representing North Queensland.”

The 2021 postponed season is currently set to end on April 10, with state-based premierships following in the middle of the year, before the 2022 season kicks off in August ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in what is a chaotic year on the women's calendar.