After recording only nine votes over the opening four rounds, Tamika Upton has stormed home to win the NRLW Dally M award for 2023 by just a single vote ahead of Tarryn Aiken.

Simaima Taufa was the run away favourite heading into the evening, having a four-vote lead after Round 4. Voted the captain of the year earlier in the evening, she was unable to hold the lead though.

Instead, the battle finished as one between Tamika Upton and Tarryn Aiken, but Upton's ten votes over the final two rounds would be enough to see the Newcastle Knights star, who will play in this Sunday's grand final, take home the medal.

The fullback, who played with the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW competition until the end of the 2021 season, put on a glittering season where she scored five tries, added eight try assists, 56 tackle busts and ran for 221 metres per game.

Here are all the votes as they happened during the evening.

Round 5

Shannon Mato - 3 votes

Raecene McGregor - 3 votes

Ali Brigginshaw - 3 votes

Teagan Berry - 3 votes

Tamika Upton - 5 votes

Tarryn Aiken - 6 votes

Simaima Taufa - 6 votes

Round 6

Sarah Togatuki - deducted 6 votes

Gayle Broughton - 4 votes

Yasmin Clydsdale - 4 votes

Tarryn Aiken - 2 votes

Evania Polite - 2 votes

Ali Brigginshaw - 6 votes

Teagan Berry - 6 votes

Round 7

Gayle Broughton - 6 votes

Raecene McGregor - 6 votes

Shannon Mato - 6 votes

Jessica Sergis - 5 votes

Tamika Upton - 3 votes

Ali Brigginshaw - 2 votes

Teagan Berry - 2 votes

Tarryn Aiken - 3 votes

Round 8

Emma Tonegato - 4 votes

Zehara Temara - 6 votes

Shannon Mato - 3 votes

Ali Briginnshaw - 2 votes

Simaima Taufa - 1 vote

Tamika Upton - 6 votes

Round 9

Evania Polite - 6 votes

Ali Briginnshaw - 2 votes

Tarryn Aiken - 6 votes

Tamika Upton - 4 votes