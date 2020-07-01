NRL Rd 7 - Storm v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm offloads the ball during the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
  1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Was involved in four tries over the weekend, bagging two of his own and assisting in two others.

  1. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

Scored a double and set up another on his way to 220 run metres in his sides win against Canterbury.

  1. Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Took his season tally to six tries after a hattrick against St. George Illawarra. 

  1. Paul Momirovski (Melbourne Storm)

The former Tiger scored two tries in his first appearance for his new club.

  1. Suliasi Vunivalu (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a hattrick of tries during Melbourne’s big win over New Zealand.

  1. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try and set up two others in an impressive display. 

  1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Despite almost being ruled out pre-match due to a facial injury, Cleary put in a man of the match performance against South Sydney. Scored a try and controlled the game well from first receiver.

  1. Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Man of the match in a badly beaten side. Scored two tries and ran for 207 run metres with ball in hand. 

  1. Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

Second for points at the top of the Dally M leader board after just five performances in first grade.  Set up a try after scoring one of his own earlier in the contest. 

  1. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try, ran for over 200 run metres and completed 45 tackles in a man of the match display.

  1. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

The icing on the cake for a top notch Parramatta forward pack. Scored a try, ran for 130 metres with ball in hand and completed over 40 tackles in a 90-minute display.

  1. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

Just as good a performance as his counterpart Matterson. Ran for 190 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded two line break assists and a try assist.

  1. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Leads the Dally M leader board outright after seven rounds despite missing two rounds of football due to a knee injury. Ran for 297 run metres and completed 32 tackles.

Interchange:

  1. Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys)
  2. Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sharks)
  3. Ashley Taylor (Gold Coast Titans)
  4. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

 