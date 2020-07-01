- Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
Was involved in four tries over the weekend, bagging two of his own and assisting in two others.
- David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)
Scored a double and set up another on his way to 220 run metres in his sides win against Canterbury.
- Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)
Took his season tally to six tries after a hattrick against St. George Illawarra.
- Paul Momirovski (Melbourne Storm)
The former Tiger scored two tries in his first appearance for his new club.
- Suliasi Vunivalu (Melbourne Storm)
Scored a hattrick of tries during Melbourne’s big win over New Zealand.
- Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)
Scored a try and set up two others in an impressive display.
- Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
Despite almost being ruled out pre-match due to a facial injury, Cleary put in a man of the match performance against South Sydney. Scored a try and controlled the game well from first receiver.
- Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
Man of the match in a badly beaten side. Scored two tries and ran for 207 run metres with ball in hand.
- Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)
Second for points at the top of the Dally M leader board after just five performances in first grade. Set up a try after scoring one of his own earlier in the contest.
- Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)
Scored a try, ran for over 200 run metres and completed 45 tackles in a man of the match display.
- Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)
The icing on the cake for a top notch Parramatta forward pack. Scored a try, ran for 130 metres with ball in hand and completed over 40 tackles in a 90-minute display.
- Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)
Just as good a performance as his counterpart Matterson. Ran for 190 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded two line break assists and a try assist.
- Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)
Leads the Dally M leader board outright after seven rounds despite missing two rounds of football due to a knee injury. Ran for 297 run metres and completed 32 tackles.
Interchange:
- Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys)
- Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sharks)
- Ashley Taylor (Gold Coast Titans)
- Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)