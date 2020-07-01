Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Was involved in four tries over the weekend, bagging two of his own and assisting in two others.

David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

Scored a double and set up another on his way to 220 run metres in his sides win against Canterbury.

Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Took his season tally to six tries after a hattrick against St. George Illawarra.

Paul Momirovski (Melbourne Storm)

The former Tiger scored two tries in his first appearance for his new club.

Suliasi Vunivalu (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a hattrick of tries during Melbourne’s big win over New Zealand.

Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try and set up two others in an impressive display.

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Despite almost being ruled out pre-match due to a facial injury, Cleary put in a man of the match performance against South Sydney. Scored a try and controlled the game well from first receiver.

Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Man of the match in a badly beaten side. Scored two tries and ran for 207 run metres with ball in hand.

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

Second for points at the top of the Dally M leader board after just five performances in first grade. Set up a try after scoring one of his own earlier in the contest.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try, ran for over 200 run metres and completed 45 tackles in a man of the match display.

Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

The icing on the cake for a top notch Parramatta forward pack. Scored a try, ran for 130 metres with ball in hand and completed over 40 tackles in a 90-minute display.

Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

Just as good a performance as his counterpart Matterson. Ran for 190 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded two line break assists and a try assist.

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Leads the Dally M leader board outright after seven rounds despite missing two rounds of football due to a knee injury. Ran for 297 run metres and completed 32 tackles.

Interchange: