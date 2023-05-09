The National Rugby League has offered its commitment to the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, stating the organisation was in favour of constitutional change.

The referendum is designed to make changes to the constitution of Australia in an effort to better represent First Nations people.

The debate surrounding the contemporary referendum comes 56 years after Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were afforded the right to be counted as Australian citizens in 1967, with 90.77 per cent of the then-Australian population voting in favour of the constitutional amendment.

In a statement released from NRL headquarters on Tuesday morning claimed the league was behind the move toward greater change, highlighting the "deep bonds" First Nations people continue to have with the game.

"As a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full, since 2017, the NRL is committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice," the statement began.

"First Nations communities have deep bonds with Rugby League and are part of our fabric at all levels, from grassroots participants and fans to the Indigenous stars who light up the NRL and NRLW.

"The NRL has had its own independent voice since the commencement of the Australian Rugby League Commission. The Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council (ARLIC) plays an integral role in making representations to the ARLC with ideas and views on behalf of Indigenous peoples across the game.

"True change comes through listening, learning and taking action – and we encourage everyone in the Rugby League community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together."

The referendum is set to be held between October and December of this year.