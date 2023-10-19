The NRL will reportedly review whether insurance will be provided to players wanting to participate at the Koori Knockout or other non-NRL organised events next year.

A number of NRL players participate in the Indigenous knockout tournament each year, with it generally following the conclusion of the season.

This year though, Canterbury Bulldogs Josh Addo-Carr was involved in an incident which cost him his spot in the Kangaroos squad for the ongoing Pacific Championships tri-series against New Zealand and Samoa, and St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan suffered an injury which could put a dent in what will be a crucial pre-season for the youngster as he fights to hang onto the club's number one jersey under new coach Shane Flanagan.

News Corp are reporting that only players who have permission from their clubs to participate receive insurance, but even that will be reviewed for 2024, with the competition no guarantee of sanctionining its players to play in the knockout tournament.

On top of that, the publication have also revealed a leaked email which was sent to clubs prior to this year's tournament kicking off expressing concerns over participating.

“The NRL is aware of various community and First Peoples events that are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks that may involve the participation of NRL and NRLW players," the NRL's EGM of strategy and transformation Andrew Every wrote in the leaked email to clubs.

“While the NRL do not take an active role in organising or administering these events, there is a need to ensure minimum standards as it relates to the participation of NRL and NRLW players.

“A key concern for the NRL is the injury risk to players should they choose to participate as a player in these events. For the 2023 year, the NRL have agreed to provide insurance coverage to participating players for these events, with a view to reviewing this model for the 2024 season."

Speaking on the incident at the tournament this week, Addo-Carr told the Let's Trot Podcast that he had been copping it all game before being knocked out, but said that was the nature of the Koori Knockout.

“There were a few situations during the game that led to it,” Addo-Carr said on the Let's Trot podcast with ex-NRL player Josh Mansour.

“I was copping it all game against the Walgett boys. I ended up getting knocked out and put to sleep five, 10 minutes into the game.

“It was a fiery game, two strong teams, two proud communities going against each other. It's unfortunate that incident happened at the end of the game.

“That's the Koori Knockout. I don't think the media or the NRL have ever cared about the Koori Knockout until now.”

It has been confirmed that Addo-Carr, who is fiercly proud of his heritage, had permission from the Bulldogs to participate in the tournament.