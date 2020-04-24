The NRL’s May 28 return has hit a roadblock as major broadcaster Channel Nine labelled the date “premature”.

With all NRL clubs set to resume training within the next week after ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce gave the all clear that the May 28 return would happen, Channel Nine has put a halt to such plans.

“Although we agree constructive discussions have been held between the NRL, Nine and Foxtel, we feel it’s premature to be confirming a start date at this stage,” a Nine spokesperson said.

“There is a great will to work together to an outcome but a lot of work still to do. A deal needs to be completed and the structure of the competition locked, which importantly must include how it will operate within the health-and-safety standards currently affecting the community.”

Another Project Apollo meeting was set for Friday, but that meeting has since been postponed in the hopes that progressions will be made with Channel Nine in resuming the 2020 season on the set date.

At this point in time plans appear gloomy.

Nine hasn’t ruled out the possibility of starting the season back up on May 28th, but is looking at agreeing on a new broadcasting deal first before discussing the 2020 season and how it will work out.

Nine’s powerbrokers were shocked after Pearce’s comments about the NRL “definitely” returning on May 28 and were left in the unknown after they were unaware that any discussions about a set return date had progressed as far as they had.

On Wednesday, Pearce said: “We clarified that May 28 is a definite and also confirmed that May 4 is the resumption date for training. Everyone is supportive of what we’re doing. Everyone is unified into getting back on the field.”

But, Nine never knew of this and nor did key people in government. There are still a few variables that are unclear also, such as if teams from outside NSW will be able to stay home and train or if the Warriors are even able to make it to Australia to resume their training.

“I’m saying to NRL, send the detailed plan, send all of your health information, send how it’s all going to work,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

“Put it in a detailed plan and I’m more than happy to forward it to [Queensland chief health officer] Dr [Jeannette] Young. Dr Young has said today she’s more than happy to consider it.

“I think they’ve been dealing with the NSW government and I think they need to submit it to all other governments that have NRL teams.”

Pearce’s comments had come around the same time NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and chief operating officer Nick Weeks called all 16 clubs to say no time for a return date had been set.

After nine minutes of the call, a notification was sent out via the NRL app that the season would “definitely” return on May 28.

When the CEO’s call had finished and being told there were far more questions than answers about a return, a series of social media posts were sent out declaring the season was back and were in agreement with Pearce’s comments.

RLPA boss Clint Newton is on the innovation committee with Pearce, and even he was shocked about the comments made by Pearce.

“I certainly think we’ve got a level of responsibility to anyone that’s associated, in particular with that Project Apollo group, that when we come out of those meetings what we’re saying is a true reflection of where we landed,” Newton said on Thursday.

Just prior to Pearce’s comments, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys made the trip to Nine’s Willoughby headquarters and met with boss Hugh Marks, who had held a separate meeting with Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany later in that same day.

The decision made by Pearce left Marks in the dark after his negotiations that took place earlier, didn’t match that of what was said.

A May 28 return date is still possible, but just as unlikely at this point. V’landys, Delany and Marks will be in further discussions in the coming days to discuss and reach a deal on a new TV deal.