NRL rapid fire Tuesday, Round 13: Tigers make Galvin call, Origin stars named and key returns headline

All 14 teams have been named for Round 13, with plenty of questions still to be answered.\r\n\r\nEvery single State of Origin player has been named to back up from Wednesday night's encounter in Brisbane, while a handful of other key returns headline the competition.\r\n\r\nThe Tigers have also made a call on Lachlan Galvin.\r\n\r\nHere are all the changes for Round 13.\r\n\r\n\u00bb Every Round 13 team list\r\n\r\nByes: Canterbury Bulldogs, The Dolphins, Cronulla Sharks\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768226"]\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\n\r\n \tValentine Holmes is the Dragons' only Origin player and has been named to back up. Nathan Lawson could debut if he is unable to play.\r\n \tCorey Allan makes way for the returning Christian Tuipulotu on the wing.\r\n \tDylan Egan is out for the year with an ACL injury. Luciano Leilua starts on the edge, and Toby Couchman returns from injury on the bench.\r\n \tEmre Guler and Hame Sele are getting closer, named at number 18 and 22 respectively.\r\n\r\nNewcastle Knights\r\n\r\n \tKalyn Ponga has been named to back up from State of Origin. That shuffles Fletcher Sharpe back to five-eighth, with Jack Cogger dropping to 18th man.\r\n \tPaul Bryan and Adam Elliott are both out. Leo Thompson returns at prop, Mat Croker moves to lock, Brodie Jones goes to the bench, and Jack Hetherington is the other new face on the bench.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768227"]\r\nGold Coast Titans\r\n\r\n \tMore changes for the Titans. Jaylan de Groot is promoted from the bench to fullback, AJ Brimson goes back to five-eighth and Kieran Foran returns to the bench.\r\n \tTony Francis is out with Brian Kelly returning at centre.\r\n \tBeau Fermor and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui are both named to back up from Origin in the starting side.\r\n\r\nMelbourne Storm\r\n\r\n \tAll of Melbourne's Origin players are named, with Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant, Trent Loiero all expected to play.\r\n \tCraig Bellamy has however pulled a surprise on the bench, with Bronson Garlick taking Joe Chan's spot. Chan is 18th man.\r\n \tThere could be late changes for the Storm given the small bench and Origin representatives, with Jack Howarth listed among the reserves as he closes on a return.\r\n \tThe other players in the back up brigade on standby for the Origin players are Keagan Russell-Smith, Kane Bradley, Lazarus Vaalepu, Marion Seve and Ativalu Lisati.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768228"]\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\n\r\n \tTom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter have all been named to back up from Origin 1 by Todd Payten.\r\n \tJake Clifford at 18th man, as well as the likes of Tom Duffy, Karl Lawton and the axed Thomas Mikaele are all on standby.\r\n \tMikaele played the Cowboys' last game, but that was with Reuben Cotter suspended. He comes in at lock, with Sam McIntyre going to prop and Coen Hess reverting to the bench.\r\n \tJaxson Paulo also gets a game for the Cowboys, replacing the injured Murray Taulagi.\r\n\r\nWests Tigers\r\n\r\n \tThe Tigers have confirmed Lachlan Galvin will not be named at any level this weekend, or train with the club, as he prepares to sign with the Bulldogs.\r\n \tHeath Mason is his replacement at five-eighth in the only change for the Tigers.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768229"]\r\nManly Sea Eagles\r\n\r\n \tDaly Cherry-Evans will back up from Origin, but Jake Arthur remains in the reserves on standby.\r\n \tTom Trbojevic is out with a corked thigh. Lehi Hopoate moves to fullback, and Tommy Talau returns from injury on the wing.\r\n \tJosh Aloiai and Ben Trbojevic are back, replacing Siosiua Taukeiaho at prop and Michael Chee Kam. Corey Waddell reverts to the bench, and Caleb Navale falls out of the side.\r\n\r\nBrisbane Broncos\r\n\r\n \tPayne Haas and Patrick Carrigan have both been named to back up from Origin. Jaiyden Hunt, Fletcher Baker and Va'a Semu are the players on standby in the reserves list as middle third options.\r\n \tJesse Arthars and Selwyn Cobbo switch roles, with Arthars going to the back, and Cobbo to the wing.\r\n \tBen Te Kura is on the the bench with the aforementioned Baker only able to win a spot in the reserves this week.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768230"]\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\n\r\n \tSean Keppie returns at prop for Liam Le Blanc.\r\n \tLatrell Mitchell has been named to back up from Origin, with Jye Gray remaining on the bench.\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\n\r\n \tMitchell Barnett has been named to back up from Origin, with Marata Niukore shuffling back to the second-row, Leka Halasima to the bench, and Jackson Ford to 18th man.\r\n \tJames Fisher-Harris is also back with Bunty Afoa out of the side.\r\n \tRocco Berry makes his return in a straight swap for Ali Leiataua, who is out of the 22.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768231"]\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\n\r\n \tDylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin are all set to back up from Origin, while Scott Sorensen is also back from suspension.\r\n \tDaine Laurie is dropped after playing at fullback last weekend, while Paul Alamoti is a surprise axing as well.\r\n \tIzack Tago moves from the second-row back to centre, while Thomas Jenkins goes back to the wing, and Jesse McLean misses out.\r\n \tNathan Cleary replaces Brad Schneider.\r\n \tLindsay Smith moves from lock to prop, with Yeo going into the 13 jersey, and Sorensen into Tago's vacant second-row spot. Sorensen's return sees Liam Henry drop out of the side suspended.\r\n \tPreston Riki is the only player off last week's bench to drop out, with Matthew Eisenhuth dropping back after starting at prop last week.\r\n\r\nParramatta Eels\r\n\r\n \tMitchell Moses and Zac Lomax have been named to back up from Origin. Dean Hawkins drops out.\r\n \tWill Penisini is the back five player out with concussion. Sean Russell moves from wing to centre, with Lomax named on the wing.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768232"]\r\nSydney Roosters\r\n\r\n \tLindsay Collins, Spencer Leniu, Connor Watson, Robert Toia and Angus Crichton are all set to back up from Origin 1.\r\n \tToia's return pushed Mark Nawaqanitawase back to the wing, and Dominic Young back out of the side.\r\n \tCollins and Leniu (props), Watson (hooker) and Crichton (second-row) all return to the starting side. Egan Butcher and Salesi Foketi drop back to the bench, while Makahesi Makatoa, Benaiah Ioelu, Xavier Va'a and Taylor Losalu drop out of the side.\r\n\r\nCanberra Raiders\r\n\r\n \tTom Starling's suspension means Owen Pattie will start at hooker, with Danny Levi joining the bench.\r\n \tHudson Young is named to back up from Game 1. Simi Sasagi falls to the bench, and Noah Martin is dropped.