ROUND 13
$1.50
$2.60
 2025-05-30T10:00:00Z 
 2025-05-30T10:00:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.70
$1.28
 2025-05-31T05:00:00Z 
 2025-05-31T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.40
$3.00
 2025-05-31T07:30:00Z 
 2025-05-31T07:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.15
$1.70
 2025-05-31T09:35:00Z 
 2025-05-31T09:35:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.10
$1.73
 2025-06-01T04:00:00Z 
 2025-06-01T04:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.62
$2.30
 2025-06-01T06:05:00Z 
 2025-06-01T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.00
$1.80
 2025-06-01T08:15:00Z 
 2025-06-01T08:15:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 13
$1.50
$2.60
 2025-05-30T10:00:00Z 
 2025-05-30T10:00:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.70
$1.28
 2025-05-31T05:00:00Z 
 2025-05-31T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.40
$3.00
 2025-05-31T07:30:00Z 
 2025-05-31T07:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.15
$1.70
 2025-05-31T09:35:00Z 
 2025-05-31T09:35:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.10
$1.73
 2025-06-01T04:00:00Z 
 2025-06-01T04:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.62
$2.30
 2025-06-01T06:05:00Z 
 2025-06-01T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.00
$1.80
 2025-06-01T08:15:00Z 
 2025-06-01T08:15:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
More

    NRL rapid fire Tuesday, Round 13: Tigers make Galvin call, Origin stars named and key returns headline

    Every Origin player has been named, and there are other big returns for Round 13.

    Scott Pryde