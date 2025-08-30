The battle for the top spot on the NRL ladder has been fierce in 2025, with the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, and Canterbury Bulldogs featuring in a tight three-way battle.

Alas, it looks to be the Raiders who will emerge the best of the three, with just one final test standing between them and a minor premiership.

That test? The Wests Tigers, who will face off against the Raiders with hopes of spoiling the party for the nation's capital.

Tigers come into the match as underdogs, of course, and are not expected to cause too much of a stir as the NRL prepares to hand the Raiders their first minor premiership in 35 years.

An NRL staff member is driving the prestigious JJ Giltinan Shield to Canberra, according to the Daily Telegraph, with the expectation of handing the award over the Ricky Stuart and his Raiders.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, sources close to the situation revealed that the NRL initially planned to hand the trophy to the Raiders in week one of the finals.

Despite the NRL's plans, however, Raiders officials reportedly requested to hold celebrations on Saturday, should they defeat the Tigers.

Their clash against the Tigers is expected to see 25,000 fans in attendance, an extra stack of ammunition for the Raiders to get the job done.