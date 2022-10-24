Three players – including two NRL stars – are currently facing charges after Round 2 of the Rugby League World Cup, with each currently destined to miss their nation's last group-stage game.

Melbourne Storm colossus Tui Kamikamica is facing a one-match ban, along with Gold Coast Titans prop Jaimin Joliffe. Wigan-based Ireland prop Liam Byrne was hit with two separate charges that each carry a one-match ban.

Kamikamica was handed a Grade A dangerous contact charge during Fiji Bati's comprehensive win over Italy, while team-mate Taniela Sadrugu received a caution for a similar incident. Fiji's final group stage game is against Scotland, which they still need to win to secure qualification.

Meanwhile Jolliffe was handed a Grade A high tackle charge for an incident that occurred during the first half or Ireland's clash with Lebanon – a challenge that ultimately left Lebanese prop Kayne Kalache in hospital and drew the ire of Michael Chieka.

In the second half of the same game, Byrne was sent to the sin-bin for a late shot on Cedars half Mitchell Moses. He received two Grade A dangerous contact charges during the match and also received a caution for contrary behaviour in an ill-disciplined display.

All three players have until 11am Tuesday local time (9pm AEDT) to submit any desire to contest the charges at the judiciary.