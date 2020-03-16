The global pandemic that is the coronavirus crisis will not put an immediate halt to the NRL season, as the league reveals they will not automatically suspend the season even if a player or club official is contracted with the virus, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The league is opting to look into every possible option in combating the virus’ effect on the remainder of the 2020 season, with ARLC boss Peter V’landys warning those in charge that the consequences could be “catastrophic”.

While a majority of worldwide sporting bodies have suspended their seasons indefinitely following an athlete testing positive for COVID-19, the NRL have revealed they may look at alternative paths.

Sources close with the league’s representatives believe that the 2020 season may not face an immediate halt, as they currently look into every avenue possible to keep the season alive.

The NRL would see clubs have their seasons postponed for the foreseeable future if a member is forced into quarantine, with the league potentially looking into continuing the remainder of the fixture to fulfill broadcasting obligations.

V’landys has opened a potential opportunity for all clubs to partake in a Magic Round-style concept as a North Queensland accommodation provider has offered hospitality for all 16 sides.

The league is attracted to the idea of hosting an entire round of matches in the northern regions of the country, such as Townsville or Darwin, in hope of isolating players.

“I’ve just had an email from someone up in north Queensland who has a resort and who can fit everyone in,” V’landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The NRL has partnered with biosecurity and pandemic experts to aid the process of combating the coronavirus, with V’landys labeling the health of it’s players and participants as “paramount”.

“Again, I stress that the biosecurity measures are the most important component of this,” V’landys said.

“We have to look at how we get players to games. Do we hire chartered aeroplanes? Do we take buses? All these things are part of the biosecurity analysis. We can’t take players on commercial aeroplanes for argument’s sake because it’s a risk of biosecurity we can’t face.”

The New Zealand Warriors’ season remains in the balance as the club’s playing group gave agreed to remain in Australia this week so their match against the Raiders can commence on the Gold Coast.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has implemented a 14-day isolation procedure for anyone entering the country.

If the Warriors return home, they would end up having to forfeit matches during their quarantine period.