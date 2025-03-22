The NRL have made a decision on Sydney Roosters Chairman Nick Politis and Director Mark Bouris after the NRL's Integrity Unit investigated them following an off-field incident involving a referee in Las Vegas, USA.

Following the match between the LA Roosters and Brisbane Veterans, referee Mitchell James claimed that the two men approached him on the sidelines and made several comments about his refereeing during the clash.

Filing a complaint against the two men, James, the head referee of the Illawarra Rugby League alleged that after the incident with the two power-brokers, he was told by Tournament Director Mike Castle that he would no longer be the touch judge in the international match between Greece and USA, despite already being appointed to the role.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Bouris and Politis have both escaped sanctions for the incident and were instead reminded that they are not to approach match officials at any time.

“Mr Mark Bouris and Mr Nick Politis confronted me.” James wrote in an email to NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley in an email obtained by The Herald.

“Mr. Bouris stated, ‘I've seen a lot of football and that was a disgrace! You reffed us out of the game.'

“I responded, ‘And all your advice has been good too, has it, Mark?' Following this, Mr. Politis began making additional remarks, at which point the ground manager intervened and ushered me away from the situation.”

Sydney Roosters Director Mark Bouris had refuted the claims ever since they came to light and told The Daily Telegraph his version of what happened and stated that they were not aggressive nor were they abusive or confrontational.

“Neither of us swore or were aggressive. We were never in his face,” he told the publication.

“No abuse, no confrontation, no swearing, no confrontation yet he's tried to make us out as bullies.

“I said, ‘hey mate, that was one of the worst refereeing performances I've ever seen.' Then Nick and I walked away.

“There were a lot of decisions he made that, in our opinion, were wrong. And I felt strongly about it. There were nine penalties against us and zero in our favour.

“I've never abused a referee in my life. That's the only conversation I've ever had with one. And the suggestion that Nick and I tried to get him taken off the Greek game is bullshit.”