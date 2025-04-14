Continually linked with a return to the NRL competition after his exit at the end of the 2020 season, former Dragons and Eels fullback Jai Field has signed a new multi-year contract.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Field has decided that he will remain overseas in the Super League competition for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a new four-year contract - two options for 2028 and 2029 - with the Wigan Warriors.

This comes after he revealed at the beginning of the year that he was open to a potential return to the NRL, where he played 17 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels between 2017 and 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan. I'm very grateful to the Club and the fans who have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons," Field said.

“I've enjoyed every minute of being here so far and looking forward to hopefully some more great memories here with this group and Club.”

Remaining at the club where he has been since 2021, the 27-year-old has been a key piece in the Wigan Warriors winning the past two Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a personal level, he was one of the few candidates shortlisted for the 2022 Man of Steel Award, which was later won by ex-NRL playmaker Brodie Croft, and was named the 2022 RLWBA Player of the Year.

“We're delighted Jai has committed his future to the Club. He's a quality player who brings energy, excitement, and a real X-factor to our team," coach Matt Peet added.

“Just as importantly, he's a great teammate and a big part of our culture. We believe his best years are still ahead of him, and we're proud that they'll be in a Wigan shirt.”