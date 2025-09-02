The Wests Tigers have suffered dramatically in almost every competition they've played in, in recent years.\r\n\r\nFrom the NSW Cup to the NRL to the NRLW, the Tigers have been largely disappointing.\r\n\r\nTheir lack of success in the women's competition has reportedly led to their head coach, NRL legend Brett Kimmorley, deciding to step down.\r\n\r\nKimmorley will pull off his Tigers gear and seek new ventures after a disastrous NRLW season that has seen him win just one of nine matches.\r\n\r\n“I've really enjoyed my time with this group and contributing to the establishment of this program at the Wests Tigers and am grateful to Richo and the Board for their support,” Kimmorley said.\r\n\r\n“I think this is the right time for me to step aside and give someone the opportunity to lead this fantastic group into the 2026 season and beyond.\r\n\r\n“We've had just about everything thrown at us this year, it's been challenging for the playing group and staff, but their commitment has never wavered.\r\n\r\n“To keep turning up as we have is a credit to everyone and I'm proud of the growth we've seen right across this squad this season.\r\n\r\n"It's an exciting time for the program with some outstanding young players coming through and I look forward to seeing how they continue to progress."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_118922" align="alignnone" width="696"]