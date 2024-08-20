South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Richie Kennar has been successful at the NRL judiciary in securing a downgrade of a careless high tackle charge.

The tackle saw Kennar sent to the sin bin shortly before halftime during Saturday evening's two-point loss to the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Given a horror judiciary record this season, Kennar's Grade 2 careless high tackle charge handed out on Sunday morning by the NRL's match review committee was set to see him face three matches - the entirety of the remainder of the regular season - on the sidelines.

He elected to head to the judiciary in pursuing a downgrade though, and a hearing on Tuesday evening confirmed he would only be hit with a Grade 1 offence.

That reduces his penalty from three matches to a fine of $3000, and leaves him available to play throughout the remainder of the regular season, a much-needed boost for the injury-ravaged Rabbitohs outfit.

Kennar has been named to play this weekend as the South Sydney Rabbitohs clash with the Newcastle Knights at home on Saturday evening, with the outside back named in the centres in a backline which sees all of Jye Gray, Fletcher Myers, Jacob Gagai and Dean Hawkins playing, illustrating the lack of experience available to the struggling Rabbitohs as the season's end approaches.

Kennar, who has played 11 NRL games and scored 4 tries this year, will make his 50th career appearance against the Knights before the Rabbitohs see out their season with a pair of difficult contests against the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters.