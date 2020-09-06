Canterbury forward Kieran Foran’s season is all but over after suffering a suspected pec injury in the Bulldogs’ loss to the Titans.

Off contract at the end of the season, the injury all but ends the 30-year-olds stay at the Bulldogs.

Teammate Dylan Napa’s season also appears over after suffering a knee injury last night.

The night was not any better for the Titans as Brian Kelly and Jaimin Jolliffe both suffered ankle injuries.

Manly winger Jorge Taufua suffered a suspected season-ending calf injury in last night’s two-point loss to Wests Tigers.

Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga had a night to remember, finishing with a hat-trick and a broken nose against Cronulla on Friday.

It is good news for Manly star Tom Trbojevic who looks set to make his comeback from a hamstring injury in round 18. The fullback has not played since suffering the injury in round 6.